Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $2,214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,644,039.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,056 shares of company stock worth $64,899,898. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on COIN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Up 10.5 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $257.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.59.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.