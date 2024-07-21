Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,416,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 353.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In other Krystal Biotech news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $203.66 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.95 and a 1 year high of $214.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.96.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

