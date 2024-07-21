L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.70

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and traded as low as $35.36. L’Air Liquide shares last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 139,470 shares changing hands.

L’Air Liquide Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Featured Articles

