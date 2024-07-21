Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 78.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,126 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 7.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $184.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.88. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 20.31%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

