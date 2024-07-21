Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 770.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,503 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $900,741.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

