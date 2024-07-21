Lattice Semiconductor’s (LSCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $56.23 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,185,150.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,185,150.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.