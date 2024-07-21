Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 423.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 146,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $56.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

