Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LTH. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LTH

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LTH opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.57 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 39,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,913.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Life Time Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,479,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,562,000 after acquiring an additional 78,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Life Time Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after acquiring an additional 558,488 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Life Time Group by 3,657.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Life Time Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.