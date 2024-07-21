Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Gap Up to $20.67

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $21.10. Life Time Group shares last traded at $21.35, with a volume of 209,595 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Life Time Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi purchased 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dnca Finance bought a new position in Life Time Group in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Life Time Group in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,044,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Life Time Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.