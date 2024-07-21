LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Down 10.4%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. 5,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 23,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.97.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $38,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,208 shares of company stock worth $284,733. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.