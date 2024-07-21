LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 427.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,538 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in LKQ by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in LKQ by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $58.35.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 38.96%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.