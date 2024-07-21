Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 56.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.83 ($0.74).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLOY. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.71) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.70) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 59.14 ($0.77) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 844.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 59.82 ($0.78). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.69.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

