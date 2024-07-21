Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,565 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Local Bounti were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Local Bounti Price Performance

NYSE:LOCL opened at $3.05 on Friday. Local Bounti Co. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 273.85% and a negative net margin of 425.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Local Bounti Co. will post -12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Local Bounti Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

