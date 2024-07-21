Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Down 0.4%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $473.17 and last traded at $474.18. 134,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,053,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $476.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.50 and a 200 day moving average of $452.15. The company has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after buying an additional 1,349,409 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $151,402,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 574,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,169,000 after purchasing an additional 274,680 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

