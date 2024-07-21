Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $283.40 and last traded at $284.00. Approximately 294,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,030,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.13.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.29.

The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.79 and a 200-day moving average of $385.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Lululemon Athletica's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

