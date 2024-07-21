Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 410,021 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,829 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYRA opened at $0.28 on Friday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,099.82% and a negative return on equity of 77.34%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

