MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $13.40

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.40, but opened at $12.94. MAG Silver shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 76,060 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

MAG Silver Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,518,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MAG Silver by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,603,000 after purchasing an additional 696,140 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,402,000 after purchasing an additional 642,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

