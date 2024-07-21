ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.
ManpowerGroup Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of MAN stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $86.03.
ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 317.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAN
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ManpowerGroup
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.