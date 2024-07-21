ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MAN stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 317.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

