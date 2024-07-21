ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ManpowerGroup updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 317.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

