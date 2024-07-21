ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ManpowerGroup updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.
ManpowerGroup stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 317.53%.
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.
