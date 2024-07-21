ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS.

MAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.71.

NYSE:MAN opened at $71.44 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $86.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 317.53%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

