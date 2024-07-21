Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 17,471,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 62,156,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after buying an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 410,146 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after buying an additional 296,776 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 266,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 178,578 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.