Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 87,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 102,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

