Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $308,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,026,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,103,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,145,000 after acquiring an additional 52,451 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $559.08 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Truist Financial upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.33.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

