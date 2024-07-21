Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $72.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Masco by 62.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 70.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Masco by 4,545.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.99. Masco has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

