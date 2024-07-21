McDonald’s’ (MCD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.82.

McDonald’s stock opened at $257.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.98. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

