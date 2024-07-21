McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $255.82 and last traded at $258.14. Approximately 713,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,447,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

