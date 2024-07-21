Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,655,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,150,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,858 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,439,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,720 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,806,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,830 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 891,957 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

