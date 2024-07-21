Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 67,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.3% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 109,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

