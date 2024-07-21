Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock Holdings Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $190.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

