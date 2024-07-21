Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Methes Energies International shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 284,258 shares.

Methes Energies International Stock Up 26.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Methes Energies International Company Profile

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

