Michelle L. Mellion Sells 12,625 Shares of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Stock

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 12,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $229,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle L. Mellion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 3,288 shares of PepGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $59,315.52.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 5,901 shares of PepGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $106,218.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Michelle L. Mellion sold 37 shares of PepGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $668.59.

On Monday, June 24th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 9,260 shares of PepGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $168,439.40.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Michelle L. Mellion sold 500 shares of PepGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $9,020.00.

Shares of PepGen stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. PepGen Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $536.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.73.

PepGen last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepGen Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PepGen by 31.5% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,689,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,136,000 after buying an additional 2,557,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepGen by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 344,266 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in PepGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in PepGen by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 178,438 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepGen in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEPG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

