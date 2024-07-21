Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading Down 0.7%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $432.00 and last traded at $437.50. 8,786,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 20,469,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.94.

Microsoft Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $35,920,047,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $9,625,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,908,939 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $250,032,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701,937 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $5,587,119,000. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,000,376,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

