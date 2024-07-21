Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 12,728 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $67,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $5.48 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $463.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

