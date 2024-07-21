Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $920.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. Analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANAB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $45,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $45,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Profile

(Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.