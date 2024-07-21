Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 63.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,920 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in 89bio by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ETNB. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.10. 89bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

