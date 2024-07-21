Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 438,845 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $5,298,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $3,671,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 305,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. Altus Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley upgraded Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at $48,057,965.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,710,998.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

