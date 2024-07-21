Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

NYSE CHCT opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.98 million, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 287.50%.

CHCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

