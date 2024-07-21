Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OLO were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 30.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in OLO by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 9,392 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $42,451.84. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 583,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $46,370.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,697.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Diego Panama sold 9,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $42,451.84. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 583,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,031.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,686 shares of company stock valued at $362,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $8.84.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

