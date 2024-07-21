Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $182,000 Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,326 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 303.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 11,033.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

