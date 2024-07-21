Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $201,000 Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,186 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech Stock Performance

NASDAQ LX opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.01.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.