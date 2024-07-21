Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $204,000 Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TIM were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TIM by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in TIM by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TIM by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TIM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIMB opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.1154 dividend. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on TIM from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

