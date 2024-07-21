Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $219,000 Stock Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evolus were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evolus by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 155,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $2,006,191.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 533,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,890,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $30,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,616.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 155,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $2,006,191.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 533,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,869.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,720. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Evolus stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

