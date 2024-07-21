Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,823,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,796,000 after buying an additional 166,640 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in GoPro by 791.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $1.58 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $236.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $155.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

