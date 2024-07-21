Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $227,000 Stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 144.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,886 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at $1.17 on Friday. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $696.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.11.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

