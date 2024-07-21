Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $235,000 Stock Position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

STGW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

STGW opened at $6.71 on Friday. Stagwell Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $670.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

