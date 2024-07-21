Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 1.1 %

VIV stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 9.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0166 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

