Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yalla Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Yalla Group by 3,564.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YALA stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. Yalla Group Limited has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $699.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Yalla Group ( NYSE:YALA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.73 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 39.64% and a return on equity of 23.49%.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

