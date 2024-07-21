Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.32. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

