Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $229,000 in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 84,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in 8X8 by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ EGHT opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

