Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $96,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BLFS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,193.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,480.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,625 shares of company stock valued at $320,046 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $968.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.85.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 45.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

